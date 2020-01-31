|
Fred Stephen Nagle IIIFred Stephen Nagle lll died peacefully on January 19, 2020 in San Francisco. Born in Austin, Texas on August 29, 1935, Fred and his twin brother Frank Taylor Nagle were the sons of Fred S. Nagle Jr. and Frances Nagle. Fred graduated in 1953 from Stephen Austin High School where he and his twin brother were recognized basketball players. He earned a degree in Business Administration in 1957 from the University of Texas at Austin where he was a member of the basketball team and Delta Tau Delta fraternity.
After graduating, Fred served in the U.S. Navy for several years and the U.S. Navy Reserve for three decades. While stationed in San Francisco in 1957, Fred fell in love with the city and moved permanently to California. He then began his lifelong career in the insurance business founding the commercial insurance brokerage San Francisco Insurance Center which he ran as President until his passing.
Fred will be remembered for his kind and patient spirit, easy going nature, and generosity. He loved handball at the Olympic Club, golf, reading about military history and naval intelligence, and a good joke.
Fred was preceded in death by his wife Karen Fireman, his twin brother Frank Nagle, and his first wife Patricia Tracy Nagle. He is survived by his three children, Taylor Nagle (Jennifer), Tracy Nagle Carlson (Timothy), and Stephen Nagle. He will be fondly remembered by his four grandchildren.
A Celebration of Fred's life will be held on Saturday, March 7 at 3pm at the Presidio Golf & Concordia Club in San Francisco.
Memorial donations may be made to the Olympic Club Foundation.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Feb. 1 to Feb. 9, 2020