Fred Noori Fred Noori, a longtime Fresno resident died on Thursday, March 14, after a long battle with cancer. He was 67.

He worked at Clawson Honda for 30 years. He loved his job so much he bought cars every day of his life.

At age 16 Fred immigrated to the US from Iran. He met his wife, Gerlinde, in college at Central State University, Oklahoma, where he received a Business Degree. In 1985 they moved to Fresno, where they began their family.

Always the life of the party, Fred loved to make people smile. He loved cars, driving fast, and telling jokes. He was a supportive friend to people and dogs alike.

He is survived by many extended family members, a brother, three sisters, nieces and nephews in addition to his wife, Gerlinde Noori of Fresno; son Stephan Noori and his wife Jenna Gaarde of Oakland; daughter Christina Noori and her fiancé Erik Beltran of San Leandro; and dog, Oscar of Fresno.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 pm on Saturday, March 23rd, at the Fort Washington Country Club in Fresno.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to the or the ASPCA.

