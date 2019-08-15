|
|
Fred A. SebastinelliFred A. Sebastinelli passed away peacefully at his home in San Francisco at the age of 97 on August 10, 2019. The fifth of seven children, he was born and raised in Follansbee, WV, and followed his mother and three of his sisters to San Francisco after working for the U.S. Postal Service and serving in the U.S. Army Post Office in the European theatre during WWII. Fred worked again for the U.S. Postal Service after the war, then U.S. Steel, and retired from the City and County of San Francisco as a successful Investment Analyst for the employee retirement fund. He was an alumnus of Golden Gate University and member of the Freemasons, initiated as California Justice No. 549 in 1967, and served as Master of San Francisco Lodge No. 120 in 1973.
Preceded in death by parents Irene Antoinette nee Lombardi and Giovanni (John) Battista Sebastinelli, wife Ans (Annabelle) nee Romer, sisters Mary Swan, Lena Cicone, Angela Howe and Amelia DiLorenzo, and brother Joseph Sebastinelli. He is survived by his partner Anita Schar Muller, sister Jennie Guilfoyle, and many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, and great grand nieces and nephews.
Fred led his long and exuberant life to the fullest, proud of his Italian heritage. He resided part-time in Switzerland in his retirement years and enjoyed global travel, sampling regional cuisine, visiting relatives, and researching the family tree in Italy. He also loved living in San Francisco and attending family gatherings, and would regularly report on his various activities as well as the ship traffic he observed through the Golden Gate while on his favorite walk along the Marina Green. He was a charming, passionate, gregarious and generous son, brother, husband, uncle and friend, and will be greatly missed.
Family and friends and are invited to visit on Sunday, August 18th from 4:00-7:00 PM at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave, Daly City, and attend a Vigil Service at 5:00 PM. A Masonic Funeral Service will be held on Monday, August 19th at 11:00 AM at Masonic Lodge No. 120, 855 Brotherhood Way, San Francisco. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to The Masonic Homes of California, Knights Templar Eye Foundation or Guide Dogs for the Blind.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019