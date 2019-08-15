San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Sebastinelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred Sebastinelli

Add a Memory
Fred Sebastinelli Obituary
Fred A. Sebastinelli

Fred A. Sebastinelli passed away peacefully at his home in San Francisco at the age of 97 on August 10, 2019. The fifth of seven children, he was born and raised in Follansbee, WV, and followed his mother and three of his sisters to San Francisco after working for the U.S. Postal Service and serving in the U.S. Army Post Office in the European theatre during WWII. Fred worked again for the U.S. Postal Service after the war, then U.S. Steel, and retired from the City and County of San Francisco as a successful Investment Analyst for the employee retirement fund. He was an alumnus of Golden Gate University and member of the Freemasons, initiated as California Justice No. 549 in 1967, and served as Master of San Francisco Lodge No. 120 in 1973.
Preceded in death by parents Irene Antoinette nee Lombardi and Giovanni (John) Battista Sebastinelli, wife Ans (Annabelle) nee Romer, sisters Mary Swan, Lena Cicone, Angela Howe and Amelia DiLorenzo, and brother Joseph Sebastinelli. He is survived by his partner Anita Schar Muller, sister Jennie Guilfoyle, and many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, and great grand nieces and nephews.
Fred led his long and exuberant life to the fullest, proud of his Italian heritage. He resided part-time in Switzerland in his retirement years and enjoyed global travel, sampling regional cuisine, visiting relatives, and researching the family tree in Italy. He also loved living in San Francisco and attending family gatherings, and would regularly report on his various activities as well as the ship traffic he observed through the Golden Gate while on his favorite walk along the Marina Green. He was a charming, passionate, gregarious and generous son, brother, husband, uncle and friend, and will be greatly missed.
Family and friends and are invited to visit on Sunday, August 18th from 4:00-7:00 PM at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave, Daly City, and attend a Vigil Service at 5:00 PM. A Masonic Funeral Service will be held on Monday, August 19th at 11:00 AM at Masonic Lodge No. 120, 855 Brotherhood Way, San Francisco. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to The Masonic Homes of California, Knights Templar Eye Foundation or Guide Dogs for the Blind.


logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now