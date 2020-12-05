Fred K. Sondheimer, M.D.
Dr. Fred K. Sondheimer, 88, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 29, 2020, surrounded with love from his family at home in Oakland, California. The cause was advanced Parkinson's disease. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather, devotee of baroque music, arts enthusiast, world traveler, tennis fan, political junkie, and friend to many.
Fred was born Fritz Klaus Sondheimer in 1932 in Frankfurt, Germany, into a prominent Jewish family. He was the son of Nathan Sondheimer and Dr. Anna Ettlinger. His family left Germany for Holland in 1934. Fritz arrived in New York in 1939 with his mother, sister and grandmother. He was raised in and around Manhattan, and was eventually joined by extended family. Fritz Klaus became Fred Kenneth upon his naturalization in 1944. Fred graduated from Brandeis University in 1953 and Tufts Medical School in 1957.
Fred was dedicated to the practice of medicine. After residencies in Europe and Los Angeles, he practiced as a neuroradiologist. He held academic and clinical positions at Mt. Zion Hospital in San Francisco. He was one of the founding members of the Western Neuroradiological Society, serving as its president in 1972, and participated in other radiology organizations.
In 1959, he married San Francisco native Gwen Davis, with whom he had three children: Michele, Joshua, and Marc. The family settled in Tiburon.
Fred later relocated to the Oakland hills, and entered private practice. He co-founded Advanced Radiologic Imaging with several offices in the East Bay. After losing his home in the 1991 firestorm, he built a stylish home nearby.
In 1999, he married Linda Northrup. They enjoyed traveling near and far and were partners in the arts. They supported Bay Area art museums and subscribed to the Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra (on whose Board Fred served), Voices of Music, the Berkeley Rep Theater, and San Francisco Ballet. They reveled in being grandparents to Aidan Sondheimer (San Francisco) and Alana Hein (Boulder).
Fred was preceded in death by brothers Manfred and Eric, sisters Augusta and Marion, and by son-in-law Dave Hein.
Contributions in Dr. Sondheimer's honor may be made to the Philharmonia Baroque at https://philharmonia.org