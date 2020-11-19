Frederick Wright FlowersNovember 18, 1934 - November 11, 2020Frederick "Fred" Flowers, born on November 18th, 1934 passed away quietly last Wednesday November 11th at his home in Orinda. The medical events over the past two months were severe, involving his heart, only kidney (which he lost to cancer over 10 years ago), which finally rendering his body so weak, he finally succumbed.Fred is survived by his wife Claire, as well as his daughter Jennifer, and his son Stephen. Fred was a proud grandfather to Aidan Flowers (son of Stephen and Jennifer Yang Flowers). Fred is survived by his brother Edward and sister Kathryn, and his niece Lora Lowman with husband Mark, and their children Trevor and Katelyn. Fred is also survived by his step-sons Tim and Brian Curley, and step-daughter Louisa Curley.Born on November 18th, 1934 in San Francisco, he was the son of Edwin and Mary Alice Flowers. He attended San Leandro High School before enrolling at UC Berkeley where he was in the Sigma Chi Fraternity. After graduating in 1956, Fred served time as a Naval Officer and then attended law school at Hastings. He was a career attorney specializing in construction law, litigations, and appeals, before his retirement in 2010. Fred was an avid runner, spending many mornings with his extended family, the Orinda Road Runners. He completed 26 marathons, many outside of the continental US, as well as the Dipsea and Double Dipsea more times than his family can count. As a member of the Olympic Club for more than 50 years, Fred rarely missed the Club's annual Hike and Dip, which was held on the morning of January 1st. His son Stephen joined him on these outings, and later so did his grandson Aidan. Fred also enjoyed golf, as well as a good book.Fred was also a man of many quirks: he was called "Old Peculiar" by his friends, and he occasionally sipped boxed wine. A long-time Anglophile, he could be seen driving around Orinda in his restored London Taxi.Fred will be missed by his beloved wife Claire, as well as his family and friends.Go Bears.