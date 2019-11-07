|
Fumiko Kunihara
June 8, 1924 - October 31, 2019FUMIKO KUNIHARA, 95, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on October 31, 2019. She was born in Sacramento and raised in Auburn, California. In 1942, Fumiko was interned at Tule Lake Internment Camp where she met her husband, Kenji. After camp, they had a dry-clean business for over 40 years. Fumiko is survived by son, Daniel (Janet), two granddaughters, Jamie (Jack) Elwell and Lori (Joey) Esaki, three great-grandchildren, and brother, Nobu Ikeda. Fumiko had a generous heart and valued time with family. Her most beloved pastimes were traveling and playing poker with friends. Per Fumiko's wishes, a private family memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Kimochi, Inc., 1715 Buchanan St, San Francisco, CA. 94115
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2019