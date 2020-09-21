1/
Gabriel "Gabe" Gallegos
Gabriel "Gabe" Gallegos
March 18, 1929 ~ September 19, 2020
Late of Millbrae and San Mateo County resident for 51 years, entered into rest at his home on September 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Rose Gallegos for 69 years. Loving father of Lynette Gallegos (her husband David Pellouchoud) and Laura Williams (her partner Patrick Peterson). Also survived by his siblings Robert (his wife Carol), Natalie (her husband Alex); his cherished grandchildren Nicholas, Anthony, Marissa, Corinna and Peter along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A native of San Francisco, California, age 94 years.
A U.S. Army Air Force veteran of World War II; a 29 year San Francisco Firefighter, later stationed at SFO as a Lieutenant, retired.
A memorial will take place at a later date. Condolences may be sent c/o Chapel of the Highlands, 194 Millwood Drive, Millbrae, CA 94030.
His family prefers donations to San Francisco Firefighters Cancer Prevention Foundation at www.sffcpf.org.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sep. 21 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
