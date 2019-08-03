|
|
Gabriel Thomas Yoldi
October 25, 1930- July 25, 2019Son of Gabriel and Sebastiana Yoldi, married to his wife, Shirley, for over 50 years, and an SF native, Gabe was a fixture in iconic haunts like Pacific Cafe, Westlake Joe's, and Hockey Haven, and as a baker and Plant Manager at San Francisco institution Larraburu. A Naval Medic, Gabe served during the Korean War. Remembered for his playful and mischievous personality, Gabe passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family, rejoining his wife Shirley and sister Anita, who passed in 2017.
Gabe is survived by his 4 children, 9 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and large extended family.
Services will be held Thurs August 15th 2019 at 1PM at San Francisco Columbarium & Funeral Home
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 10, 2019