Obituary Condolences Flowers Gabrielle ("Gabi") Alheli (Jensen) Benz Apr. 23, 1990 - Apr. 11, 2019 Gabrielle (Gabi) Alheli (Jensen) Benz was born three weeks early on Monday, April 23rd, 1990 at Mills Hospital in San Mateo. Gabi grew up on the coast with her mother Kristin Jensen, her brothers Christian Jensen and Bryce Jensen and later, the man she considered her father, Brian McNamara.

Gabi attended Holy Family Preschool, El Granada Elementary, Cunha Intermediate and Half Moon Bay High School. As a fifth grader at El Granada Elementary, Gabi was elected President of the school and had the honor of shaving off Principal Griffith's hair when he challenged the student body to read one million minutes in their reading logs.



At the age of five, Gabi began a lifelong love of hockey as a squirt in the North Coast Hockey League (NCHL) and played there 10 years, including the travelling team, alongside her brothers Christian and Bryce. A fierce competitor, often the only female player on the team, she was no stranger to the penalty box. Gabi also played coed recreational roller hockey at Sonoma State. Gabi was a passionate San Jose Sharks fan who won a day with Sharkey in a local raffle and turned it into a party for her friends. We are fairly certain that Gabi pulled some heavenly strings during the Sharks' miraculous win over the Knights on her birthday on 4/23/19. When she wasn't skating and practicing her slap shot, Gabi played basketball, soccer and was a long-distance runner.



Beyond sports, Gabi involved herself in a variety of activities including student government. She was elected student body president at Half Moon Bay High in her senior year. Her speech to the student body was in both English and Spanish. Many people did not know Gabi was half Latina. Her roots were from El Salvador and Denmark, but she also considered herself honorary Irish and Canadian. At one point she attended four different church youth groups and once asked if she could get in trouble for doing that. Gabi made friends wherever she was. She took pride in being a good friend and many wonderful families included her in their lives.



Gabi loved music and was a gifted singer who could be heard at Our Lady of The Pillar's 8 am Mass and at numerous funerals and weddings. She sang at Coastal Rep, Half Moon Bay High School Chorale and the Spring musicals. She particularly loved playing Liesl in Coastal Rep's Sound of Music and Sandy in Half Moon Bay High's production of Grease both directed by Jim Ward. More recently, Gabi could be heard at Cameron's on Karaoke night belting out Patsy Cline, Carrie Underwood or Sia.



Gabi 's wanderlust started at an early age. The Skinner-Goorchenko family introduced her to Europe, staying in youth hostels in Italy, France and Switzerland. Her godparents, Franklin and Yalile Gonzalez took her on many adventures including Bass Lake, New York City and throughout Europe. Bob Fernandez took her on a high school trip to Barcelona and the east coast cities of Spain.



Gabi attended Sonoma State, graduating in 2012 with a degree in communications. Gabi had a radio show on the local station in Rohnert Park. She was in the Alpha Delta Pi sorority and the Panhellenic Society. She was very involved in numerous fund raisers for Ronald McDonald House, Breast Cancer Research and to assist sexual abuse victims. She has remained close with many of her sorority sisters up to this day. She also managed to hold down several jobs while completing her degree.



In 2013 Gabi moved to North Carolina to be near her older brother Christian who was a Marine. While there, Christian introduced her to what would become the love of her life, Mathew Benz, also a Marine. Gabi and Matt eventually moved near Matt's family in a suburb of Buffalo, New York. Gabi became a paralegal at Connors & Ferris law firm. Gabi also got to experience two of the coldest, snowiest winters on record before deciding to move home to Half Moon Bay with Matt, Luke the cat and Ganicus the dog, in tow. They had a grand adventure travelling across the US – stopping with friends and family along the way.



In 2016, Gabi and Matt were married at Long Branch Ranch by Reverend Julia M. McKeon. Matt and Gabi experienced a lifelong, shared dream, of honeymooning in castles on the west coast of Ireland. Both insatiable readers and Harry Potter fans, they traveled to both Harry Potter Worlds in Florida and Southern California to experience Hogwarts and Diagon Alley. Competitive Catan players – Gabi and Matt hosted numerous Catan matches and barbeque extravaganzas at their home on Main Street.



Gabi worked at Cotchett, Pitre and McCarthy in Burlingame as a paralegal. She took the LSAT prep course and was planning to take the LSAT in Fall of 2017. Gabi made wonderful friends at the firm that supported her and stayed in touch even after she had to stop working.



Gabi kept herself active by advocating for animals even after she was too weak to be out in the world. She would work her networks, send emails and FB posts until she found homes for animals who were in jeopardy of being euthanized. She was very proud of being able to do this. Many of us remember her relentless & wildly successful campaign to find "Wonton" a loving home.



Gabi leaves behind her beloved husband Matt, her mom Kristin, her brother Christian, her brother Bryce and his wife Niki, her father Brian, mother in-law Rachaelle Benz, father in-law Andrew Benz (Sue). Brother and sister in-laws: Kris Carr (Neil), Natalie Benz, Brian Benz, and Zachary Benz. Aunts and Uncles: Rodney Jensen, Susan Jensen Kreutzer (Jeff), Sheila McNamara Leonoudakis (Jeff), Garret McNamara, Alvaro Riva (Cindy), Alheli Flores, Gina Flores, and David Maahs. Cousins: Tatiana Flores, Sabrina Reese, Jeren Jensen (Jen), Loren Jensen, Aaron Riva (Gabriella), Travis Maahs, Annie Nelson and Austin Kreutzer. Nieces and Nephews: James Huene, Lexi Russ, Iris Jensen, and Caleb Carr.



Gabi was a great friend to many and the outpouring of love for her has been overwhelming and awe inspiring. Her family wants to thank all those who sent cards, flowers, messages, emails, texts, FB posts, and deliveries of family dinners. And sincere thanks go out to everyone who generously provided financial support for Gabi as she battled for her life these last 18 months. She never gave up.



During her battle, her brother Bryce and his wife Niki, her brother Christian and her mom Kristin, Vera Goorchenko, Laurel Druke, Elvia Torres and numerous medical professionals and staff at Kaiser, UCSF, CHIPSA and Mission Hospice were incredible. But her husband Matt was the one who was constantly by her side, he was her soul mate, making her laugh and giving her hope throughout every stage, never wavering in his love and support of her. She was truly and unconditionally loved by him. And Gabi loved him above all else. Gabi died at home, in Matt's arms, surrounded by her loved ones.



Gabi was a warrior in her battle against Triple Negative Breast Cancer. Gabi found her own lump. When medical professionals advised to wait and watch because of her age, she insisted on a biopsy the same day. Gabi, unfortunately, was in the 1-2% of young women with a malignant breast tumor. Without missing a beat, Gabi immediately knew she had to become her own advocate; she knew she needed to follow her intuition about her body; and she needed to educate herself on all the options available to her. Gabi's wish was to encourage women under the age of 40 to advocate for themselves and vigilantly do monthly self-breast exams.



Services for Gabi will be Saturday May 11th at 10 am at Holy Family Episcopal Church 1590 Cabrillo Hwy, Half Moon Bay and the reception follows at the HMB IDES - small hall 735 Main Street, Half Moon Bay.

In lieu of flowers Gabi requested donations to one of the following:



• Triple Negative Breast Cancer Research UCSF Comprehensive Cancer Center c/o Hope Rugo, M.D. -1600 Divisadero St., Box 1710, San Francisco, CA 94115. Write in notation line: In Honor/Memory of Gabi Benz



• Contra Costa County Pit Bulls in Need (Join Facebook Page) to help find homes for dogs like Wonton.



• Gabi's Scholarship Fund at Holy Family Preschool. Holy Family Preschool c/o Julia McKeon 1590 Cabrillo Hwy, Half Moon Bay, Ca 94019. Write in notation line: In Honor/Memory of Gabi Benz



