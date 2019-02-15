Gael Ann Beresford Gael Ann Beresford passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019 after battling cancer for the third time. She was 73 years old.



Gael was born in San Francisco on August 14, 1945, the only child of Ignatius and Helen Beresford. She remained in her beloved City her entire life, attending St. Gabriel's elementary school, Mercy High School and Lone Mountain College. She taught high school mathematics at Polytechnic and George Washington High Schools for 51 years, specializing in algebra, trigonometry, and statistics, and was a mentor to countless young San Franciscans. For many years, she chaired the math department at Washington and ran the Service Club and Blood Drive. She was the President of the Lone Mountain College Alumni Association, an excellent swimmer and tennis player, and a passionate Forty Niners and Giants fan. A devout Catholic, she never missed a mass at St. Gabriel's church, where she was a member since birth.



She is survived by her husband, Owen Michael Raven, and her son, Brendan Owen Raven.



Friends are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday, February 21 at 3pm and a Vigil at 7pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, February 22 at 11am at St. Gabriel Church, 2559 40th Ave., San Francisco. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma.





