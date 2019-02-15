San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
View Map
Vigil
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel Church
2559 40th Ave.
San Francisco, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gael Beresford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gael Beresford


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Gael Beresford Obituary
Gael Ann Beresford

Gael Ann Beresford passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019 after battling cancer for the third time. She was 73 years old.

Gael was born in San Francisco on August 14, 1945, the only child of Ignatius and Helen Beresford. She remained in her beloved City her entire life, attending St. Gabriel's elementary school, Mercy High School and Lone Mountain College. She taught high school mathematics at Polytechnic and George Washington High Schools for 51 years, specializing in algebra, trigonometry, and statistics, and was a mentor to countless young San Franciscans. For many years, she chaired the math department at Washington and ran the Service Club and Blood Drive. She was the President of the Lone Mountain College Alumni Association, an excellent swimmer and tennis player, and a passionate Forty Niners and Giants fan. A devout Catholic, she never missed a mass at St. Gabriel's church, where she was a member since birth.

She is survived by her husband, Owen Michael Raven, and her son, Brendan Owen Raven.

Friends are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday, February 21 at 3pm and a Vigil at 7pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, February 22 at 11am at St. Gabriel Church, 2559 40th Ave., San Francisco. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now