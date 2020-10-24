Gael Marie Murphy

7-22-1948 - 9-21-2020

Mill Valley, California

On September 21st at Kaisar Hospital Gael Murphy, sadly and unexpectedly left us having a cardiac arrest.

Proud of her Irish heritage growing up in San Francisco from her Commodore Sloat Elementary roots Gael formed friendships that would last her lifetime. Graduating from Lowell High School in 1966 Gael was the lovely song girl displaying the coveted letter "E" of the Lowell name.

Attending UOP and UC Berkeley graduating with a BA in psychology going on to get her MA in Counseling at San Francisco State and a license in Marriage and Family Therapy.

Working her way through college as a waitress at the Sausalito Food Company Gael was a favorite with customers smitten by her vivacious personality and irish charm.

For some years Gael struggled with alcohol addiction. At the time of her passing she had sixteen years of sobriety and was a powerful resource for many on their path to recovery. Once a recovering resident at Stepping Stones Recovery Home for Women in San Francisco, later she became their Executive Director.

At the time of her passing she was a primary therapist and Director of the family program at Avery Lane in Novato. All who worked with her spoke of her inspiration and compassionate care.

Simultaneously Gael worked at Aupair Care where co-workers, aupairs and their families talked of her lifting spirit and solid guidance.

She was one of the founders of the Marin WAAT, Womens Association Addiction Treatment.

A playful fun seeker she lived a vibrant adventurous life. In her twenties living on a greek island later going to Bali, Argentina to tango, just to name a few.

A lover of dance she was an active member of the "Swing Nuts" dance group in Marin.

Treasured by her family, also a dear adopted "aunt" to her close friend's families. She was fondly referred to by her niece and nephew as "gorgeous Auntie Gael" always dressing with style and glamour.

Many wonderful times were shared with her Oregon family, cooking at Thanksgiving, floating the Rogue, concerts at the Britt Music Festival.

Gael was loved and cherished in all the walks of her life.

Everyone who knew her will miss her sparkle, smile, and mischievous twinkle in her eye.

Gael is survived by her sister Micaela, brother-in-law Phil, niece Danielle, nephew-in-law Marco, nephew Patrick and first cousin Debra.

A donation scholarship fund has been created in Gael's name at Avery Lane to support women in recovery, her passion.

A special request, Gael would ask you to vote for Biden/Harris for her.

A Covid virtual memorial will take place on November 8th to honor her.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store