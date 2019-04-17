Home

Saints Peter and Paul Church
666 Filbert Street
San Francisco, CA 94133
Gaetano Alioto Obituary
August 10, 1952 - April 10, 2019

Gaetano Alioto, 67, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his family and loved ones.

He will always be remembered for his passion for life, his sense of humor, and his generosity of heart and will be truly missed.

Family and Friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at S.S. Peter and Paul Church, 666 Filbert St., S.F., CA 94133.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 22, 2019
