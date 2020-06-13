Gail Bierce

Gail L. Laufer Bierce
On May 18, 2020, Gail passed away quietly in her family's presence from medical complications at Kaiser Permanente, Walnut Creek.
She was 76 years old and is survived by her three daughters; Stacy Mezzetta de Cossío and husband Dan de Cossío, Darcy Mezzetta Felker and husband Eric Felker, and Cortny Mezzetta Christensen and husband Dave Christensen, and six grandchildren: Dean, Dylan, Daniel de Cossío, Sara Felker, Logan and Carson Christensen.
Born September 19, 1943 in San Mateo, California to George J. Laufer and Mary Uberti Laufer, Gail was raised in South San Francisco along with her brother Stanley J. Laufer. Gail attended All Souls Grammar School, South San Francisco, Mercy High School, Burlingame and graduated from South San Francisco High School.
After the birth of her daughters, Gail returned to school to pursue a degree in nursing.
Gail enjoyed careers in both nursing and business administration - completing her professional career as Vice President, Operations and Administration at Continental Development Corporation, San Francisco and El Segundo, CA.
Gail's lifelong passions included traveling, genealogy, antiquing, and interior design – renovating and transforming the many homes that she enjoyed living in around the Bay Area. Gail had a great affection for the San Francisco Bay Area and its history. During her years living in San Francisco she volunteered her time to restoration of the WW II Liberty Ship - SS Jeremiah O'Brien. Gail was an excellent hostess and her home was a holiday destination for her family, friends and neighbors.
Gail was an active participant in the lives of her grandchildren - never missing an opportunity to contribute to their interests and to cheer them on at basketball, baseball and football games, water polo matches, swim meets, performing arts and Boy Scouts events at St. Matthew's Catholic School, San Mateo; Murwood Elementary, Walnut Creek; Crocker Middle School, Hillsborough; Burlingame and Junípero Serra High Schools.
Gail enjoyed many wonderful lifelong friendships especially with her cousins Diane & Bill Green (Millbrae), Carol & Paul Canavero (Eldorado Hills), and friendships with Shirley & John Lappin (CA and MA) and Joan & Steve Vena (South San Francisco). She also treasured a three-generation friendship with the Eugene Lynch Family (South San Francisco) : (Mary Gianni, Josephine (Pina) A. & Eugene Lynch, Marianne & Leo Lynch & Family, Connie & Jim Lynch & Family).
Gail's friendship, energy and sharp wit will be missed by many, including her wonderful neighborhood community in Martinez, CA.
Private interment services will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Colma on June 19, 2020.
Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the SS Jeremiah O'Brien at www.ssjeremiahobrien.org/pages/donate
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 13 to Jun. 18, 2020.