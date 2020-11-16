Galen 'Skip' Giambruno
June 7, 1938 – November 13, 2020
Died peacefully at home at age 82. Married for 60 incredible years to Karen (McGlenon). Proud father of Lisa (David), Jim (Kate), Julie Cullivan (Patrick), and Laura Chielpegian (Mike). His children are now very grateful for his sometimes-tedious lessons in fiscal responsibility. Beloved grandfather of Kristia (Josh), Gianna (Tobias), Ryan, Kayla, Matt, Lucy, Gaby, and Cate. A native San Franciscan, Skip grew up on 31st Avenue and Judah in the Sunset. He attended and played football at St. Ignatius High School. Skip and Karen raised their family in the fog, wind, and hills of Fleetwood Drive, San Bruno while he was a San Francisco firefighter. In 2010 Skip fulfilled Karen's wish for warmer climes, and they moved to San Carlos. Skip loved Karen's cooking, See's Rocky Road, 7-11 coffee, Ben Davis, lumber yards, hardware stores, swap meets, and Ford Model A cars. He will be dearly missed.
Special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff of Kaiser Redwood City and amazing caregivers from Homecare CA. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Retired Firemen and Widows Association, PO Box 12312, San Francisco, CA 94112. A private family service will be held. www.crippenandflynnchapels.com