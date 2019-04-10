|
Galen S. Rothman
1943-2019Galen S. Rothman, 76, of Oakland, passed away at her home on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Galen was born on February 7, 1943 in Seattle, WA to Leo and Zella Short. An accomplished golfer and skier, she lived in the Bay Area for more than 40 years. Galen was a graduate of Tulane University. She is survived by her nephew Michael Short of Washington, DC, her niece Rebecca Short of Houston, TX and her cousin Bill Ashley of Anacortes, WA. She was preceded in death by her husband Paul Rothman of Oakland and her brother Philip Short of Houston. Galen was laid to rest Saturday, April 6, in Houston at Memorial Oaks Cemetery near her brother and parents. Family and friends will celebrate her life on Thursday, April 11, at Sequoyah Country Club in Oakland at 3:00pm.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 11, 2019