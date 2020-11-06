Gary Lee Altenberg
On Friday, October 30, 2020, Gary Lee Altenberg, 59, earned his dream garage in heaven, where he is likely under the hood of his '67 Chevy Nova.
Gary was born June 22, 1961, in Tehran, Iran to Ann Mayer and George Bernard Altenberg. His father was stationed there with the US Army Corps of Engineers. He had five siblings, George, Milton, Helen, Michael and Glen. The family moved to Seattle, Washington in 1966, then to San Francisco in 1970.
He worked many jobs over the years. In his mid/late 20s, he drove his Peterbilt semi all across the country. He then trained to become a firefighter. His first job in the fire service was with the Brisbane Fire Department as a Fire Reserve. In 1994, he joined the San Francisco Fire Department. He was the hardest working individual most had ever met. He was a jack of all trades and a master MacGyver. He earned the respect of his peers through hard work. He was a great teacher and he led by example.
Gary loved his family very much and put their care as his top priority. Gary had two daughters, Christina and Melissa when he married Melinda Beach in 1997. Three sons, Michael, Matthew, and James were added to the family. He was the best father anyone could have asked for. Gary always greeted people with a smile or playful smirk. He was always happy to help people with whatever they needed, even if they didn't ask. It was just his nature to help. He was notorious for teasing everyone, but in a positive and playful way. If he teased you, you were a friend. He may not have realized it, but these amazing qualities allowed him to bring people together. There are not enough words to portray how sorely he will be missed. May he forever rest in peace.
Gary is preceded in death by his mother Ann, father George, brother Michael and sister Helen. He is survived by his wife, Melinda, his five children, Christina, Melissa, Michael, Matthew and James, as well as his brothers George, Milton and Glen Altenberg.
A private memorial service will be held. Gary loved helping others, so in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity
in his name.
The family will host a celebration of his life at a later date.