Gary D. BertigliaA proud second generation San Francisican, Gary was born September 14, 1948, and unexpectedly passed away November 18th from a stroke. His loving wife Ann (Grimstad) and daughter Erin were by his side. He is also survived by his brother Rory, sister-in-law Colleen and their children Kristen, Kelsey and Michael as well as numerous other family. Gary was an alumnus of the Sacred Heart class of '66, and following graduation served a short stint in the US Navy. Gary had a full career as a union grocer, and was working part-time until his passing. His number one priority was spending time with, and caring for his family, especially his granddaughter Naia. Gary was an excellent handyperson who enjoyed talking about all things San Francisco, home repair, and where to find the best panettone.
A funeral Mass will be held Friday, Nov. 22 at 11am at St. Pius Church in Redwood City.
Donations in his memory can be made to LifeMoves, 181 Constitution Dr., Menlo Park, CA 94025.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 21, 2019