Gary J. Edwards Gary J. Edwards passed away on March 16, 2019 in San Francisco, CA.

He was born on December 31, 1948, the only child, to Mary Smith and John V. Edwards, native of San Francisco.

He graduated at Mission Adult High School, attended San Francisco State University and earned B.A in Psychology, secondary major in Social Science with primary minor in Human Sexuality studies. He was a freelance writer/researcher.

At age 15, he worked with Forest J. Ackerman Science Fiction Agency as TV script writer of "The Golem Affair", "The Island of the Lost Soul", "The Man from U. N. C. L. E.", "The Man who Laughs" to Christopher Lee's starring role. He wrote Comic book that's still circulates in Spain.

Under Supper Club of America Advertising Agency, he assisted as Ghost writer to script screen play comedy and musical satire for off Broadway.

In his 30's, he spent many years in Chicago as a branch manager of Wells Fargo Bank, he moved back to San Francisco to pursue his love of writing and later landed working with DAEGIS, where he retired in 2014 as a data base manager.

A brilliant fiction horror writer, he will be missed by his best friend, Chris Grundstrom and his dear wife of 31 years, Flordeliza.

A memorial mass in his honor at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 756 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94103 on April 8, 2019 at 3:00 PM.

Contribution/donation can be made to ACLU of Northern California, 39 Drumm St., San Francisco, CA 94111, where Gary Edwards was an active supporter.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary