Gary Gerard
May 25, 1923 - July 22, 2019Man of mystery and 'bon vivant', Gary Gerard was fluent in eight languages, a gourmet and warm host, a fervent Democrat with a fierce sense of justice — a memorable man whom people met once and never forgot.
Gary died on July 22, 2019 at home in Emeryville, CA at age 96 of natural causes.
Born on May 25, 1923 as Gerhard Aufleger to Ulrich and Lotte Langmann Aufleger in Czernovitz, Romania, Gary Gerard was a Holocaust survivor who lost 86 family members but never talked about it. In the war years, thanks to sharp instincts, wits and language skills, he navigated between countries, working in and out of the system. He moved Jewish refugees out of Displaced Persons (DP) camps. At the Nuremberg Tribunals, he was an interpreter and clearinghouse of information. He made a conscious decision never to act like a victim; his resilience was an inspiration. He'd say, "There's always time to panic later." He arrived in West Virginia post-war as a research chemist. When he eventually moved to San Francisco, he met Betty Watkins, an editor at Sunset Magazine. Marriage and parenthood ensued with four children: Erica, Annie, Kitty (R.I.P.), and Steven. In Palo Alto they became heavy hitters in local politics.
In 1962, Betty and he were among key activists who founded The Committee for Green Foothills (coined by Gary) when developers threatened open space.
An expert on bauxite manufacturing, he was Director for the Center for Technology for Kaiser Aluminum and Steel in Pleasanton. A signature story: on a trip to Moscow with CEO Edgar Kaiser, he charmed the hotel switchboard operator, and aced out industrialist Armand Hammer on making a cross-continental phone call. Throughout his career he continued to travel behind the Iron Curtain. After trips to Siberian oil fields, he was debriefed by the CIA.
Moonlighting, he founded "Chemical Translating Service" and wrote the first Russian-English glossary of pipeline technology.
He ruled Foothills Tennis Club with his powerhouse forehand although refused to run for balls. He loved entertaining; refrigerator and wine closet were always stocked. He worked with The Getty Museum staff and self-published a cookbook — Cooking for Vin.
After he and Betty divorced, he met landscape architect Sheila Brady in Berkeley. He was close to her daughters Nona and Rose, and Sheila's granddaughter Phoebe. Inspired by Chuck Close and Diebenkorn, Gary dabbled in oil painting, gifting colorful, abstract canvases to children and grandchildren. Tall, dark and debonair with an indiscernible accent, women gravitated to him.
His birthday became a happy family reunion. He enjoyed his grandchildren: Ian Matthew McKee, Reid Gerard McKee; Jamie Alexandra Goldstein; Kuuleilani Kaulana Marguerite Sanford. He rejoiced when son Steven Grant Gerard married Carol Harper in 2016. He leaves two sons-in-law: Gary McKee and Vin Di Bona. His late sister, Sylvia Aufleger Eibschutz of Vancouver, Canada preceded him in death. His niece Marla Eibschutz Gropper and her husband Dr. Peter Gropper of Vancouver will miss him, as will his nephew Dr. Barry Eibschutz and wife Sherri of San Luis Obispo.
As his late mother Lotte Aufleger bragged, "He was once in a million."
Contributions in his name can be made to The Committee for Green Foothills, at greenfoothills.org or mailed to 3921 East Bayshore Road, Palo Alto, CA 94303.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 28, 2019