Gary Michael Greene
March 16, 1937- July 25, 2019 Gary Greene of Tiburon died peacefully at home with his family at his side. Survived by his wife Freddie, daughters Alison and Tracy (Michael) and grandchildren Sarah, Maxine and Joseph. Gary and Freddie recently celebrated their 60th anniversary. Gary was a skier, sailor, golfer. and gourmet chef. Known for his sense of humor, kindness, integrity and phenomenal memory. He loved travel, visiting over 75 countries A celebration of his life will be held at a future date. Donations to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) appreciated.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019