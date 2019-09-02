|
Dr. Gary Richard Gruber, PhDDr. Gary Richard Gruber, PhD, joined his Creator on August 27, 2019 at the age of 78. Born in Brooklyn, NY on November 19, 1940 to Edward Carlton Gruber and Martha Groff. Dr. Gruber was an American theoretical physicist, educator & author who has written many books & software programs for standardized testing. He is survived by his wife Raquel, nee Cantor Andaya, his children, Ian & Rachel, daughter-in-law Lori, grandson Ethan, nephews Angelo & Joseph, niece Janna, brother-in-law Adrian, sisters-in-law Michi & Hazel, and mother-in-law Estela. Visitation: Thursday, September 5, 2019 4 to 8 pm at Keaton's Mortuary San Rafael. Funeral Mass: Friday, September 6, 2019 11 am at St. Anthony's Novato.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019