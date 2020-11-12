Gary A. Hershdorfer

Nov. 30, 1938 - Oct. 28, 2020

It is with sadness that the family of Gary Hershdorfer announces his sudden passing due to a heart attack at age 81 in Aventura, FL.



Gary was born in New York City and grew up in Syracuse, NY. He earned his BA in history from Columbia University in 1960, then spent several years as an officer in the Navy, aboard the USS Franklin D Roosevelt. He obtained his Masters in Economics from UC Berkeley, where he met his former wife Marilyn Hershdorfer. They lived in Berkeley for 30 years, while Gary worked for the US Army Corps of Engineers in San Francisco as Chief Economist. He transferred to the Corp's New York office in 1996, where he retired as the Chief Economist of the North Atlantic Division. In 2002 he moved to Florida with his partner Phyllis Salzman.



While living in the Bay Area, Gary was an avid tennis player and skier. His family were regulars at Berkeley Tuolumne Family Camp, and season ticket holders at Berkeley Repertory Theater. He was active and healthy until the end, playing golf, practicing yoga, and painting.



Gary is survived by his two daughters Alexandra Colacito, who resides in North Attleboro, MA with her husband Mark and son Milo, and Mary Hershdorfer, who resides in Bishop, CA with her husband John Hays Jr. and daughters Amaya and Hazel, and by his brother Victor Hershdorfer, who resides in Syracuse, NY with his wife Celaine. A service will be held in Aventura, FL on Sunday, Nov. 15, 11am PST. To attend via Zoom, please contact alexandra@colacito.com. Donations can be made in Gary's name to the Columbia College Fund or the Metropolitan Museum of Art.



