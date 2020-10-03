Gary Hughes

Gareth E. Hughes
Gareth E Hughes passed away on September 19, 2020 at the age of 79. He was born in San Francisco to Marian and Howard Hughes on February 2, 1941. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Kathy King Hughes & brother Donnell Hughes. He is survived by his children with his first wife, Kathleen Emrey, sons Michael Hughes (Jennifer), Sam Hughes (Keesha) & daughters Ann Hughes (Sam Ball), Blaire Chaput (Mike) and Katie Hughes. Hughes is also survived by his children with Kathy; Paul King, Garie Marden (Tony), Marc King (Bettina) and Matt King (Donya), & his two nieces Amy Ann Hughes & Bronwyn Martorana. Gary adored his 18 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Gary grew up in San Mateo and attended Serra High School, graduating in 1959 and remained a devoted and loyal alumnus his entire adult life. Upon graduating from SJSU, Hughes coached at Marin Catholic during which time he wrote a weekly column for the Marin IJ. Gary transitioned his coaching career into a 54 year career in professional Baseball working with 11 different organizations as a Scout & Executive. Hughes consistently pushed for more integration in baseball at every level from players & coaches to scouts, promoting and encouraging minority signings and hirings. Known for being one of baseball's greatest talent evaluators, Gary was voted as one of the top 10 scouts of the 20th Century by Baseball America. Hughes was inducted into the Professional Baseball Scouts Hall of Fame in 2009.
Hughes' expansive array of communities suffered a tremendous loss. Written by Bob Nightengale of USA Today, "He was a rock star to everyone who came into contact with him. The moment he walked into a room you felt his gregarious presence. It didn't matter whether you were a baseball executive, a player, a writer, a broadcaster, a fan, a ball boy, a stadium concessionaire or a parking attendant. He treated everyone as if you were his best friend. Flags should fly half-staff across every ballpark in the land because this man touched everyone in the game."
Gary was proud of all of his children and took great pride in his sons carrying on his legacy in Major League Baseball: Michael "Rock" Hughes (Miami Marlins Visiting Club House Mgr) & Sam Hughes (New York Yankees National Cross Checker).
To honor his legacy Gary's family has started the Gary Hughes Keep Swinging Foundation, its focus is on providing a scholarship to a student that would not otherwise have the opportunity to attend his beloved Serra High School. Donations in his honor should be directed to: www.keepswinging.org