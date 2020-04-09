|
Gary Lindemann
March 6, 1956 - April 2, 2020Gary Lindemann, age 64, died peacefully on April 2, 2020 after a long illness. Survived by his family in Santa Rosa: Nicholas Lindemann (Cristy), Tara, Aaron, and Sharon Shanahan, and grandsons, Aiden and Mason Lindemann. Also survived by sisters Marie Ferdon and Renee Lister (John), and numerous nieces and nephews: Eric Lister, Lauren Menchavez (Kevin), Michael Lister, Charlie Ferdon, Harry Ferdon, Danny Ferdon, Tommy Ferdon, and grand-niece Charlie Menchavez. He is preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Suzanne Lindemann, and his brother Mark Lindemann.
Gary was born in San Francisco, attended St. Vincent de Paul and Sacred Heart High Schools. A former member of the Elks Club, he worked as a butcher for 30 years in San Francisco and in San Bruno.
Gary was a great family man and was devoted to his children and his grandchildren. His kindness, sweetness, and generous nature will be remembered by anyone who had the opportunity to know Gary.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2020