Gary K. Low, DDSOctober 21, 1955 - August 29, 2020Surrounded by his loving family and closest friends, Gary passed away at home on August 29th after a short and aggressive illness called Cruetzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD – a rare neurological disease). He was beautifully cared for every minute of the day by his sister Patti, niece Mollie, brother Roger and sister-in-law Eschelle, devoted best friend Robin, and an amazing group of caregivers (especially Wowee and Rosario) – all angels on this earth. The suddenness of his illness and passing reminds us all of the preciousness of life. Gary leaves behind his adoring parents Rose and Lindy, and an extended family of relatives and lifelong friends whose embrace and unconditional love surrounded him throughout his life, and in his final days.Gary was born and raised in Sacramento and attended John F. Kennedy High School. He shared innumerable holiday and birthday celebrations with his mother's large, loving, extended family: grandparents, aunts and uncles (May and Sun, Edna and Harry, Mary and Jimmie, James and Jane, and Alice and David – all who were like second parents) and throngs of first cousins. He was also close to his father's San Francisco family (Eva and Lun, George and Vi, Mabel and Phillip, Aida, and their families). Gary graduated from UC Davis in 1977 and USC Dental School in 1986. He had a dental practice in Southern California for a short time before making San Francisco his permanent home in 1991.Until the onset of his illness in mid-July, Gary continued his full-time dental practice at 450 Sutter with Dr. Charles Mohn (until 2018) and with Dr. Armand Bedrossian (2018-2020). He was known for his kind and gentle nature and his complete devotion to his patients, many of whom became friends over his three decades in practice. His family, friends, and patients will all remember Gary as the kindest, gentlest, most caring and giving human being. He always placed others first, and all of us in his circle of love knew it and felt it. Gary's true passion was appreciating the beauty in nature, and with his keen aesthetic, he designed, created and tended to his beautiful backyard garden complete with running fountains and collected treasures from his life's travels. There are no plans for a service at the current time.Gary is survived by his loving parents, Rose and Lindy of San Francisco, his adoring sister, Patti and her daughter Mollie of San Francisco, his loving brother, Roger and wife Eschelle, and their two sons Hayden and Harrison of Fair Oaks, his best friend, Robin Lee of Alameda, and too many loving relatives and close friends to count. Everyone played an important and beautiful part of Gary's well-lived life. Cards with remembrances are greatly appreciated and can be sent to:The Low Family2476 Fulton StreetSan Francisco, CA 94118In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gary's name to the CJD Foundation, 3634 W. Market Street, Suite 110, Akron, OH 44333