1956 - 2020
Gary Robert Pardini

September 4, 1956-April 8, 2020

Gary Robert Pardini, age 63 of San Bruno passed away at home on April 8, 2020. He is survived by his loving mother, Gloria Pardini, his brother Steven Pardini (Debra); his nieces and nephews, Angelina, Erik and Kevin (May) Pardini. Gary was preceded in death by his father, Peter Pardini in 1984. Also survived by his aunts and uncle, Valia Calloni, Norma Lombardi and Robert Pacini; his cousins, Don, Linda (her husband Rick), Jeanette, Ron and all his cousins' children.
Gary was a native of San Francisco. He was a graduate of Capuchino High School. Gary was an avid sports enthusiast and historian and dearly loved the 49ers, the Giants and the Warriors. He was much loved and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
A private family service and committal will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma. A public celebration of life service will be at a later date. The family suggests any memorial contributions be made to in his memory.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2020
