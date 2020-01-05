|
Gary John Polizziani
June 8, 1950 - December 31, 2019Gary John Polizziani, 69, of Petaluma, CA passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 in San Rafael, CA. A celebration of life service will be held at 3:00 pm, Saturday, January 25 at Keaton's Mortuary, 1022 E St, San Rafael, CA 94901. A cocktail reception to follow at San Rafael Joe's, 931 4th Street, San Rafael CA, 94901 at 5:00 pm.
Gary was born June 8, 1950 in San Francisco, CA to Dino and Rita (Giannini) Polizziani. Gary attended School of the Epiphany, Archbishop Riordan High School ('68), and the University of San Francisco ('72). Gary was recently retired after a long and successful sales career. Gary enjoyed golfing, reading, cooking, music, and spending time with his family and friends. He especially loved vacationing in Sea Ranch.
Gary is survived by his two daughters, Stephanie (Kevin) and Lara (Don), their mother Carla, his granddaughter Giulia, and Yura. Gary is also survived by his two brothers, Steve (Marlene) and Rich (Claudia) along with his nieces and nephews. Gary was surrounded by many friends and relatives who mourn his passing. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Dino and Rita Polizziani.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 6, 2020