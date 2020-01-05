Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keaton's Mortuary
1022 E Street
San Rafael, CA 94901
(415) 453-0571
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
3:00 PM
Keaton's Mortuary
1022 E Street
San Rafael, CA 94901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Polizziani
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Polizziani


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Polizziani Obituary
Gary John Polizziani

June 8, 1950 - December 31, 2019

Gary John Polizziani, 69, of Petaluma, CA passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 in San Rafael, CA. A celebration of life service will be held at 3:00 pm, Saturday, January 25 at Keaton's Mortuary, 1022 E St, San Rafael, CA 94901. A cocktail reception to follow at San Rafael Joe's, 931 4th Street, San Rafael CA, 94901 at 5:00 pm.

Gary was born June 8, 1950 in San Francisco, CA to Dino and Rita (Giannini) Polizziani. Gary attended School of the Epiphany, Archbishop Riordan High School ('68), and the University of San Francisco ('72). Gary was recently retired after a long and successful sales career. Gary enjoyed golfing, reading, cooking, music, and spending time with his family and friends. He especially loved vacationing in Sea Ranch.
Gary is survived by his two daughters, Stephanie (Kevin) and Lara (Don), their mother Carla, his granddaughter Giulia, and Yura. Gary is also survived by his two brothers, Steve (Marlene) and Rich (Claudia) along with his nieces and nephews. Gary was surrounded by many friends and relatives who mourn his passing. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Dino and Rita Polizziani.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keaton's Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -