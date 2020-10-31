Gary Willard Sommerfeld
January 25, 1938 - October 28, 2020
In San Francisco, On October 28, 2020, Gary Sommerfeld passed away after a long illness. He was born January 25, 1938 in San Francisco at St. Joseph's Hospital, to Willard Sommerfeld and Imelda Fox Sommerfeld.
Devoted husband of Elizabeth (Betty) Beckerley Sommerfeld for 26 years. Cherished father of Noel Sommerfeld, stepfather of Denise Foley (Wayne) and Anthony Beckerley (Carla). Loving grandfather of Deidre and Evan Foley, William (Kinga), Laura, and Jackson Beckerley.
When Gary and Betty married, he was warmly welcomed into the large and loving Beckerley family including Brothers-in-law John (Kathy), Robert (Joy), William (Sylvia), Richard, and the late Edward Beckerley; sisters-in-law Cathy (the late David) Calvo, Mary (the late Thomas) Schulte, Barbara Ebert (Clive Smith), Nancy Anderson (Gordon) and many nieces and nephews.
Graduate of Holy Names Grammar School and Sacred Heart High School (1956), Gary attended USF before enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Retired employee of the City and County of San Francisco where he worked for many years at the War Memorial Opera House and the Fine Arts Museums. One highlight of his days at the de Young was meeting President Ronald Reagan during the 1983 visit of Queen Elizabeth II. And, at the Opera House, he once had an impromptu dance with Beverly Sills.
Gary was an enthusiastic sports fan. He and his daughter, Noel, enjoyed watching their Giants together and could be found at many a game. While the 49ers were still playing at Candlestick he often went to a game with his son-in-law, Wayne.
Upon retirement Gary and Betty enjoyed taking many cruises with family and friends. They were active in their parish of St. Gabriel's, where Gary enjoyed calling Bingo for the senior group for several years.
His quiet humor and laid back, welcoming nature will be sorely missed by all.
Special thanks to the doctors and staff at St. Mary's Medical Center, UCSF Hospital, The Avenues Transitional Care Center and Hospice by the Bay for their treatment and care of Gary during the past year.
Funeral services will be private due to the COVID pandemic. Burial at Olivet Memorial Park.
Contributions in Gary's name can be made to the Marine Mammal Center, Sausalito, Wildcare, San Rafael, Hospice by the Bay, San Francisco or the charity of your choice
.