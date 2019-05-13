Resources More Obituaries for Gary Weatherford Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gary Weatherford

Obituary Condolences Flowers Gary Dean Weatherford Gary passed away at his home on Oct. 27, 2018. He was born to Clarence "Bud" Austin Weatherford and Bertha Mae Bobbitt in Riverside, CA. Gary is survived by his beloved wife, Dr. Suzanne Gassner, oldest son Theodore "Ted" Austin Weatherford of his former marriage to Jane Ann Gharst, sister Claudine Weatherford and her husband, wonderful Timothy Wyant, both of Peaks Island, ME. He was predeceased by his younger son, David Gassner Weatherford who died at the age of 24 from complications associated with auto immune illness.

Gary received his B.A. cum laude in philosophy from the University of Redlands and went first to Yale Divinity School (B.D. degree) as a Woodrow Wilson Scholar and Danforth Fellow, then to Yale Law School (LLB). He became Special Assistant to the Interior Department Solicitor when Stewart Udall was in LBJ's cabinet and later served as Special Assistant to the Attorney General on a federal reclamation law matter. In sequence, he was an Assistant Professor at the University of Oregon School of Law, co-founded a law firm in San Diego with Alfred G. Ferris, appointed Deputy Secretary of the Resources Agency in Jerry Brown's first administration, served as Director of the John Muir Institute of Environmental Studies, Visiting Professor at the School of Law, Santa Clara University, partner at the San Francisco law firms of Payne, Thompson and Taaffe and Weatherford and Taaffe LLP. Gary's specialty was the law of the Colorado river.

In 2009 Gary was selected to be an Administrative Law Judge at the California Public Utilities Commission headquartered in San Francisco. In mid-July 2013 Gary was felled by a paralytic (specifically hemiplegic) ischemic stroke, which led to an intense and lengthy therapy program aimed at long term recovery. He returned to judging on a part-time basis in January of 2014. He continued judging until his death, handling mostly water utility rule making and rate making, and interventor compensation matters. Over his career Judge Weatherford was dedicated to water law and policy and he published and edited several books and articles on water and energy law and policy, including New Courses for the Colorado River with F. Lee Brown.

In 2007, he began painting abstracts for juried shows and commissions. Images of many of his works can still be seen at his web site www.garyabstracts.com that will be retained on line for the next two months as a memorial. No services will be held. Donations may be made to the Water Education Foundation in Sacramento, CA 94949, The New Leader Scholarship of Marin Community Foundation in Novato CA. 94949 or International Services, American Red Cross, in San Francisco CA 94103.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 19, 2019