Geah Johnson

October 23, 1949 - June 30, 2020

Geah Johnson, affectionately called "Bouncer" for his flamboyant way of walking, died last Tuesday, June 30th, in his native country, Liberia. A former resident of Hayward, California, he was born October 23, 1949, in Monrovia, Liberia. He was the fifth child of Mr. and Mrs. L. Kwia Johnson, Sr, both of who predeceased him.

He obtained his elementary and high school education in Liberia before migrating to the United States. He worked for various entities in the US, including LUCKYs Supermarket Corporation in the Bay Area.

Mild-mannered but gregarious, Geah was a socialite in Liberia during his younger years. He was a master cook in the kitchen. He will fondly be remembered for his many delicious dishes from his native home, such as "palm butter" and "cassava leaf".

He is survived by his wife, Jo LeMelle, and his siblings, Lawson, Gabriel, Ben, Tumu, Naomi, Laurine, Samuel and Bonita. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grand nephews and nieces, cousins, other relatives, and many good friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.



