Gene Gary Bidwell
1968 - 2020
Gene Gary Bidwell
Novermber 4, 1968 - May 13, 2020
Loving devoted brother, son, uncle, nephew, grandson, Gene Gary Bidwell, born November 4, 1968, died May 13, 2020 in San Francisco, California, United States. Aged 51.

Business educated at Riordan High School San Francisco, Chaminade University of Honolulu and San Francisco State University, Gene earned 64 certifications from Salesforce Trailhead.

He loved working 20 years with Penguin Computing with his last years as an ERP Systems Administrator. Also for 20 years, he dedicated service as a volunteer coordinator assistant with San Francisco Pride.

Gene cooked for fun and enjoyed socializing with family, many many friends and colleagues.

Gene is survived by his sister Janet Bidwell, brother Benjamin Bidwell and sister Sarah Banks; he is also survived by nieces Paulina Brambila and Kristina Brambila, nephew Lucius Bidwell, nephew Theodore Bidwell, and Niece Aria Bidwell. Preceded by Alice and Gary Bidwell.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
