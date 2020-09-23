Charles Eugene Markley
August 1, 1933 – September 9, 2020
Gene Markley passed away September 9th at the age of 87 in Los Angeles. He was married for 61 years to his wife Gail.
Gene was born in San Francisco on August 1, 1933 and with his parents, Charles and Marion Markley, moved to Albany in 1934. He graduated from Albany High School and then attended U. C. Berkeley where he graduated with a B. A. in 1955. While at Cal he was a member of Phi Delta Theta, the Varsity Boxing Team and honor societies. After graduation he maintained his connection with the Big C Society and the Bear Backers. Gene served in the US Army from 1955 through 1957, stationed in Korea, followed by a career in investments and securities. He was hired by Irving Lundborg and Co. in 1955 where he spent 44 years (the company changed names five times). He retired from UBS/Paine Webber as Corporate Vice President, Senior Market Associate in 2003. During his last years in San Francisco he volunteered with Food Runners. After retirement he served as an arbitrator for the NASD program.
Retirement brought many hours of volunteer activities at their parish church, Nativity, in Menlo Park. Gene was very active there especially in the St. Vincent de Paul program. He also worked at the St. Anthony's Dining Room in Redwood City. Gail and Gene enjoyed some wonderful trips, tours and cruises and continued the family tradition of summer vacations at Lake Almanor (53 years).
He is survived by his loving wife, Gail, dear sister, Marilyn Daniels, and his much-loved sons Curtis (Jeni) and John (Monica), grandsons Joshua and Lucas and wonderful friends.
Memorial donations may be made to The Church of Nativity / St. Vincent de Paul Soc. At 210 Oak Grove Ave, Menlo Park, CA 94025 or the charity of the donor's choice
.