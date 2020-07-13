1/1
Genevieve Gogin
Genevieve Marie Gogin

Genevieve Gogin passed into the arms of her beloved Bob July 7, 2020 after a year's illness at Villa Marin, San Rafael. Born August 26, 1931 to Michael Sarra and Vera Marcellino. A proud native of North Beach, Gen relished her family's Italian roots in San Francisco. An alumna of Presentation Elementary and Presentation Academy 1949, Gen's "Pres Girls" remained friends and a support to her and our family for her entire life.

Gen met Robert Gogin, "SI, blue eyes, blonde crew cut, football build," on a blind date set by high school friends, Bob's brother Ed and future wife Barbara Lawson. The dream date led to their marriage at Sts. Peter and Paul less than 8 months later. Through 51 years of marriage they demonstrated the unconditional love that supported their children into adulthood. Dedicated hosts, food, family, and a full table meant love and eri una famiglia at Bob and Gen's, in San Francisco and later in Marin.

A loving and devoted wife and mother, Gen's strength guided her tireless caregiver efforts for her son, Michael, while he battled physical disabilities, and later of her daughter, Colleen who developed diabetes. She was also caregiver for Bob during his final illness.

Gen exemplified her love of fashion and style during her career at I Magnin's; retirement meant she then sold designer clothes at Nordstrom, Marin. Her style and grace were a model to us as she dealt with the premature deaths of her daughter Colleen, grandson John Lenihan, and her beloved Bob within a 5 year span. Her exuberance then focused on water aerobics, walking, friends, and licensed Giants' tickets. She modeled a youthful vigor until the last year of her life with exquisite outspokenness and wit.

Genevieve was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Vera Sarra; husband Robert; Daughter, Colleen Lenihan; grandson, John Lenihan; and brother, Joseph Sarra. Gen is survived by sons, Kevin (Dan), Michael (Marylou), son in law, Robert Lenihan (Carrie); grandsons, Matthew, Charles, Andrew Gogin and granddaughter Sarah Anderegg and great grandchildren, Stephen and Gabriella; sisters in law Barbara Gogin and Marlo Aguilar; dear cousins, sisters in law, as well as nieces, nephews, and countless friends.

A sincere thanks to the Villa Marin Personal Care Unit staff who provided exceptional care of Gen and kindness to her family, especially these past months. Private burial, Holy Cross Cemetery; Memorial Mass and a celebration of her life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Ignatius College Prep (SIPrep.org), American Diabetes Association (diabetes.org).




Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jul. 13 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
