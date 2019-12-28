San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Mercy
Genevieve Harrison

Genevieve Harrison Obituary
Genevieve "Jean"Harrison

February 7, 1925 - December 22, 2019

Our wonderful mother peacefully passed away in the comfort of her home on December 22, 2019 having her children by her bedside. Beloved wife of the late Gene. Mom and Dad remained lovingly devoted to each other for 70 years. Mother of Jeanette (Jerry), Ronald and Barbara. Our mother was kind and caring, her greatest pleasure was her family.
Friends may visit Thursday January 2nd from 4:00 – 9:00pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave. Daly City. A Vigil Service at 7:00pm. Funeral mass on January 3rd, 10:30 at Our Lady of Mercy. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 29, 2019
