Genevieve Hoffman

Genevieve Y. Hoffman

July 30, 1924 – September 28, 2020

Genevieve, age 96, passed away peacefully in San Francisco on September 28, 2020.



She was born July 30,1924 in Montivilliers, Normandy, France and attended school there, where she graduated with a baccalaureat degree. She moved to Paris during the German Occupation and after WW2 came to the United States with an American Exchange Student planning for a two-year visit. After arriving in Seattle, Genevieve took a trip to San Francisco and as a result, decided to remain in the US. Here, she met Jack in the Russ Building on Montgomery St. where they both worked.



After a two-year courtship, the couple were married on December 21, 1955 and soon after had a daughter, Cathleen. Genevieve spent her years caring for her family as they moved from Berkeley to Piedmont and in 1988 the couple returned to San Francisco, where they first met.



Throughout her life, Genevieve enjoyed the outdoors. In particular, she loved hiking in the mountains of Lake Tahoe and the Grand Tetons in Jackson Hole Wyoming, where the two shared a ranch. Genevieve enjoyed riding and caring for horses. She passed this passion on to her daughter Cathy and her family, who would spend summers in Jackson with her and Jack.



Genevieve was an adventurous soul. She and Jack had the good fortune to travel the world, taking tours and cruises and frequently visiting family in France.



Genevieve is survived by husband Jack, daughter Cathleen, Son-in-Law Christopher, grandson Alec and granddaughter, Claire. She was predeceased by sisters Louise and Therese.



A private family farewell was held on October 7, 2020 at the Chapel of the Chimes in Oakland.



Donations may be made to The San Francisco Court Appointed Special Advocate Program (SF CASA) or Huckleberry Youth Programs, San Francisco; both have web sites.









