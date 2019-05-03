Resources More Obituaries for Genevieve Howe Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Genevieve Howe

Obituary Condolences Flowers Genevieve R. Howe July 8, 1935 - April 24, 2019 Genevieve, age 83, beloved wife of 33 years, passed away at home with her wife, Beverly Wells, at her side after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in a small mining town in Pennsylvania to Samuel and Ruth (Dentinger) Howe, she was raised in Philadelphia. She is also survived by her much-loved nieces and nephews, sister-in-law, and her cousin.



From a young age, Genevieve dreamed of becoming an entrepreneur and running a business. She came to California with the air force to Travis Air Force Base and immediately fell in love with California, and especially her adopted city, San Francisco. Prior to fulfilling all of her entrepreneurial dreams, she graduated with an AA degree from Monterey Peninsula College, a B.A. degree in Philosophy and Religion from San Francisco State University, Advanced Divinity Studies in Chicago, and earned a Master of Science degree in Counseling from San Francisco State University.



Through the course of her life, Genevieve fulfilled her childhood dreams. Trained by the air force as an x-ray technician, she worked at Albany Hospital. She later studied to be a hairdresser and opened and ran three successful hair salons in the Monterey area, with two on Cannery Row.



While she was managing her salons, she studied at a divinity school in Chicago, became pastor of a church in Indiana, and then returned to her beloved San Francisco to become pastor of a church in the city. While ministering to her parishioners, she felt it necessary to learn more to help them and studied counseling, becoming a licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and a Nationally Certified and Registered Group Psychotherapist.



Once again, Genevieve continued on her entrepreneurial journey with her wife, Beverly Wells. They ran West Coast Family Services, a therapy center and West Coast Institute of Addictive Disorders, a post- secondary school for training and certifying addiction counselors and specialty certification for psychotherapists.



Genevieve retired and spent her final years devoted to music and her ukulele groups from Pacifica, to Bernal Heights to the Excelsior district. She loved her students and they and the music gave her great joy.



Genevieve's family thanks Dr. Jayakumar and Dr. Chen for their consideration, respectful, and compassionate care of both Genevieve and her wife. A Celebration of her life/Memorial will take place near her birthday, July 8th. Family and friends will be notified of date, time, and place.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National , the World Wildlife Fund, Golden Gate Audubon Society, or the American Civil Liberties Union.



