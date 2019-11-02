|
|
George Argyres
Jan 8, 1923 - Oct 21, 2019Singer, opera lover, woodcarver, gardener, furniture maker, poet, storyteller, teacher, swimmer, beer and wine maker, inventor, WWII veteran, and (did we mention) singer, George passed away peacefully at home at the age of 96. He was the youngest of four children born to Greek immigrants in Oakland, California. Predeceased by his parents, Kostandino (Gus) Argyres and Maria Avlonitis Argyres, and siblings James, Lula, and Louis. George graduated from Castlemont High School in Oakland and San Jose State College. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Dina Argyres, son Louis, daughters Helen (Richard McIntosh) and Christine, grandchildren Dylan Kelly and Sybil Wartenberg, two great-grandsons, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
George sang with the San Francisco Opera Chorus for over 20 years and in the 1950's he was a member of the Cavaliers, a professional quintet. He also sang with the choir of the Greek Orthodox Church of the Ascension, the Byzantine Chorale, the Oakland Symphony Chorus, and theater groups in the East Bay. After teaching in the Oakland Public Schools, he worked for Gerber Baby Foods in Oakland as a mechanical engineer, and was construction project manager for plants in Arkansas, New York, North Carolina and Greece. A gentle soul with no macho swagger, George was a loving husband and worthy adversary for Dina, a great dad and excellent role model for his children and extended family. A student of the world, George could tell you which wild mushrooms were edible and did crossword puzzles in ink. He will be celebrated and missed.
Many, many thanks to his caregivers from the Institute on Aging. Their kindness and competence made his last months comfortable. In lieu of donations, please ensure that all eligible voters you know are registered in advance of the 2020 presidential election.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 3, 2019