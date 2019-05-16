Resources More Obituaries for George Armigo Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? George Armigo

Obituary Condolences Flowers George Armigo 1928 – 2019 George Armigo passed peacefully at home in the Oakland Hills in mid-April; he died of natural causes at age 90, surrounded by his loving family. George is survived by his wife of 66 years, Elaine; his five children Christine, Steven, Janice, Elizabeth, Robert; five grandchildren Shane, Nicholas, Patrick, Julia and Natalie; and three great-grandchildren Annabella, Edward, and Jackson. He was preceded in death by his mother, Beatrice H. Galarza and siblings, Marie, Rose, Gus, Victor, and Irene.



A businessman/clothier and a son of The City, George was born in San Francisco in a flat just above a tiny storefront on Fillmore Street. Throughout the years, the family heard many amusing stories of George's adventures in the city he loved.



At the age of 7, George and his family moved across the Bay to Oakland, where he ultimately graduated from Oakland Technical High School. He was active in Band, Glee, and Dance Committee; of course, he also made many lifelong friends.



George began his career in the men's retail clothing business at Roger's Menswear Store in Oakland during high school, where he had been hand-picked as a student representative. This position was created for an individual who was "most likely to succeed in life." The honor determined his path in life as a self-made businessman, admired by everyone who met him.



Years later, a veteran soldier of the Korean War and a newlywed, George was re-employed at Roger's Menswear for a short time before being recruited by Bud Vaughn, owner of Vaughn at Sather Gate Men's Clothing Shops, located on Telegraph Avenue, just across the street from the University of California, Berkeley Campus. This became George's destiny – providing excellent customer service with a big smile, an impeccable appearance, and knowledge about men's clothing like no other.



In the late 1950's, George met Richard Planteen of Sacramento, another Vaughn's salesman, and together they formed a partnership lasting decades, acquiring the Vaughn's Clothing Shops after Bud Vaughn passed away. Those two stores, Berkeley and Sacramento, along with the Vaughn's located across the street from San Jose State College, were the flagship stores that eventually led to stores located on the West coast, from Washington to San Diego and east to Colorado.



George was responsible for Merchandising/Purchasing, Advertising, Lease Negotiating, Recruiting, and a Master Salesman, himself, who strongly felt that having men's clothing stores located near college campuses, during times of high college enrollment, provided a necessary service. This was a service that allowed undergraduate students, graduate students, professors and many others to look and feel their best, purchasing fine traditional clothing at affordable prices. In addition, George provided employment to many college students, and was very active in the business community, especially up at Cal, his favorite store location.



Most of the Vaughn at Sather Gate Men's Clothing stores were located near college campuses, yet prominent stores were located in Los Altos, Santa Barbara, San Rafael and of course, downtown San Francisco where George had stores on both Sacramento and Sutter Streets.



George was also very active in the St. Lawrence O'Toole Parish in Oakland where his five children attended school. He read from the Scriptures on Sundays, participated in school fundraisers and donated his time assisting with Crab Feeds, Fashion Shows, and other philanthropic projects.



Playing tennis with the "boys" at the Oakland Hills Tennis Club and the Moraga Country Club was very important to George, as he had many friends in the San Francisco Bay Area. He never forgot his many contacts and kept in touch with them even in his final days.



After the full company's liquidation, George retained ownership of the Vaughn's Palo Alto location until 1989, with numerous family members onboard. After semi-retiring, George kept an office in San Francisco's Merchant's Exchange Building for a number of years before finally hanging up his coat and tie and venturing into full retirement.



George and Elaine spent time traveling, including many trips to Yosemite, the Southwest, and the North coast. Gardening, taking long walks, reading spiritual passages and watching their grandchildren perform in plays and sports was also very important to George in his later years.



The family wishes to thank Dr. Dean Nickles and Sutter Health VNA Hospice of Alameda County for their kind and compassionate care.



May God's blessings shine on George and all the Armigo Family.



Per George's wishes, private services have been held.

