|
|
George Mateo Barbero On August 18, 2019 George Mateo Barbero left this world after spending a lifetime trying to make it a better place. After 101 years George leaves a legacy of family and friends who will forever remember the uniqueness of his character.
George Mateo Barbero was born on June 4, 1918 to Angela Longre Barbero and Marcello Barbero in San Mateo, CA. In 1929 his father passed away unexpectedly and the following year his mother moved George and his sister Ana back to Italy where the father had purchased a farm in Ceva, in the Piemonte Region in Northern Italy. George was a natural athlete and loved to compete. He represented the Piemonte Region as a javelin thrower in the National Games in Rome. In 1939 George was called into military service by the Mussolini Government and joined the Italian Alpine Troops. After taking part in one of Mussolini's many failed foreign adventures in Albania, George was fortunate to have in his words "the break of a lifetime". He was sent to Officers School in 1941 while the Alpine troops were dispatched to Russia as part of the Nazi invasion. Of the Italian Alpine troops sent to Russia, 9 in 10 soldiers perished in the failed campaign including many of George's friends.
In 1943 after the Russian debacle, Mussolini was arrested, and the Italian Army was disbanded. In September of that year Mussolini was rescued by Hitler and installed as a puppet leader during the Nazi occupation of Italy. When the Italian Army was called back to arms (under penalty of death), George joined the partisan forces in opposition to the Nazis and Fascists. Part of his partisan activities included assisting downed American and English Pilots. When the Allied forces overthrew the occupying Nazi armies, George as an English speaker, was able to assist the Allies in their capture of Northern Italy. In the post war era, George received a certificate of "Patriot" by the Supreme Commander of the Allied Forces in the Mediterranean.
After the war, George married the love of his life, Catterina Gregorio on April 28, 1947, a marriage that would last 65 years until Catterina's death in August 2012.
Following the birth of their first son Marcello, George who was still an American citizen, returned to the United States to find employment and housing in the East Bay. After being reunited with his wife and son, a second son, Guido was born in Oakland, CA.
George had a wide variety of jobs in the early years of his family life, but by far, the best and most rewarding employment was at the Lawrence Berkeley Laboratory where he enjoyed the working environment and made many lifelong friends. Although always a hard worker, George would not be defined by the work he did. He was a lifelong pacifist, environmentalist and dedicated to working for peace and social justice. He considered himself a citizen of the world and enjoyed interacting with people from all nationalities and walks of life. George never missed the opportunity to attend an antiwar protest, to help the less fortunate or to preach about the madness of ignoring the ongoing climate crisis. Starting in his 80's George started collecting surplus bread from Acme Bakery in Berkeley and for 10 years he daily delivered the bread to homeless shelters and soup kitchens in the East Bay.
George is survived by his sons Marcello (wife Joan) of Berkeley, Guido (wife Debby) of Chico. He is also survived by six grandchildren Mario, Katie (husband Josh), Anthony (wife Shelly), Jeana (wife Kate), Kelly (fiancé Keith), Marissa (husband Jeremy Robinson) and 7 great grandchildren, Ashlyn, Lily, Mataio, Boston, Keagan, Declan and Konrad.
George and Catterina were always dedicated to their family and worked hard to instill a strong sense of life values for which their family will always be grateful.
George and Catterina were longtime members of the Fratellanza Club, the Ligure Club and the Piemontesi nel Mondo, they always enjoyed the dinner dances at all Italian American celebrations.
A celebration of George's life will be held at 11:00AM on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at the Fratellanza and LigureClub, 1140 66th St, Oakland, CA.
Donations in George's name can be made to:
Bay Area Rescue Mission, 2114 Macdonald Ave, Richmond, CA 94801 or the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU)
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2019