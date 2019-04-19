Services McAvoy O'Hara 4545 Geary Blvd. San Francisco , CA 94118 (415) 668-0077 Resources More Obituaries for George Bianchi Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? George Bianchi

Obituary Condolences Flowers George R. Bianchi George R. Bianchi died on April 6, 2019, after a brave battle with cancer at the age of 82. Born in Oakland on December 31, 1936 to Natale and Catherine Bianchi, he was raised in an Italian-American working class family whose values, culture and traditions would influence him throughout his life.



George's intelligence, humor, and compassion were the foundations of his career in law and banking, his deep friendships, and his role as an adored father and grandfather. George attended Sacred Heart School in Oakland before attending Saint Ignatius College Preparatory, which marked the beginning of his lifelong career in San Francisco. In 1958 he graduated from the University of San Francisco (magna cum laude) and later received a doctor of jurisprudence from the USF School of Law in 1962.



After serving as an officer in the U.S. Army, he began practicing law at Tobin and Tobin, becoming the managing partner. In 1976 he transitioned from law to banking, eventually being appointed president and chief operating officer of Hibernia Bank, the oldest state-chartered bank in California. After the bank was sold in 1983, George became president of a real estate syndication firm where he formed partnerships investing in commercial and residential income properties. In later years, he acted as an investment advisor and trust administrator.



George offered his leadership abilities to various non-profit organizations. He was a member of the board of trustees of the University of San Francisco and of St. Francis Memorial Hospital, where he was president of the St. Francis Foundation. He served on the board of directors of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, the Museo Italo-Americano, and St. Rose Academy. He was president of the St. Thomas More Society, San Francisco, as well as the Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Men. He was also a member of the Pacific Union Club.



A well-educated, multilingual, and elegant gentleman, George was a lover of opera, classical music, art, history, literature, Italian cuisine, and an acute observer of current events, both local and global. A member of the Mechanics' Institute Library, George was an erudite man with a curiosity and love of learning and reading. He enlivened every conversation with his rollicking good humor and wit - often interlacing unforgettable Italian expressions from his immigrant parents into comical observations and impersonations. George had a palpable love of family and a deep attachment to his friends - his wise counsel, thoughtfulness, and generosity to his family and friends will remain one of his greatest legacies.



George became a single father in the 1970s embracing his role with devotion and unconditional love. His daughters remember his effortless ability to adjust from bank president to the role of "Daddy" upon coming home after a long day. They remember him lovingly preparing Italian meals with his garden grown vegetables, and the generous way he shared his love of cooking with family and friends. He offered them an enduring sense of 'famiglia' that gave them stability and enabled them to offer the same in their own relationships throughout their lives.



George is survived by his brother Eugene, his daughters Annalisa and Gioia Mia, and his grandchildren Josephine and John. His death leaves those he loved bereft of his extraordinary mind and devoted heart. He will never be forgotten. A mass of Christian burial was held at St. Dominic's Church, San Francisco, on April 17, 2019. Interment with full military honors at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma.



Remembrance donations may be made to the UCSF Gastrointestinal Oncology Survivorship Program.







