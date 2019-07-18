George M. Bonanno February 20, 1932 - July 8, 2019 George Bonanno, a native born San Franciscan of Sicilian heritage, passed away in San Francisco on July 8, 2019 at 87 years of age.

George's parents, father Frank Bonanno and mother Lena Bertolino emigrated from Palermo, Sicily to the United States. George attended Glen Park Grammar School, Balboa High School, and got a degree in Criminology from City College of San Francisco. George's career reflected his versatility as a person. He worked for Cresta Brothers as a mechanic, and later for PG&E.

In 1953, during the Korean War, George enlisted in the US Navy, and held the rank of Fireman on the submarine USS Greenfish 351. While stationed at Pearl Harbor, George married his childhood sweetheart, Betty Gigliati at the U.S. Naval Submarine Base Chapel, Jan. 7, 1953. After being honorably discharged from the US Navy, George and Betty returned to San Francisco to continue their new life together. They had two beautiful and most loved children, Jim and Lori.

In 1954, George began his career with San Francisco Police Department. His distinguished journey was highlighted when he was honored as Officer of the Year in 1978. In 1984, George retired from the San Francisco Police Department after 30 years of loyal and dedicated service. His amazing cooking was missed by all who had the good fortune to work with him. George had graced the tables of Ingleside and Taraval Stations for 30 years with fabulous homemade Italian meals.

During his retirement, George remained very active. He hunted, continued fine tuning his culinary talents, and spent time with his family at their Clear Lake home. George was a faithful supporter of the SF Giants, and never missed a game.

George was loved by all who knew him! He was a patriot who proudly served both his country and his law enforcement community. His love for his family and friends was extraordinary. He will be dearly missed by Betty, his most loved and treasured wife of nearly 67 years, his son James Bonanno, daughter Lori Riley, son-in-law Stephen Riley, and brother-in-law Renato Gigliati, all of San Francisco. George will always be loved and remembered by his extended family and friends, including those with whom he so proudly served aboard the USS Greenfish.

God speed Dad, and aloha nui loa! Your loving family.

Private services were held on 7/17/19.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 21, 2019