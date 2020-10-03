George Breed

George Gross Breed
October 3, 1938 - September 13, 2020
George Gross Breed passed away on September 13th 2020 at the age of 81 from complications of lymphoma surrounded by loving family at his daughter's home in Sebastopol.
George lived most of his life in the Bay Area and there are few trails where he has not placed his foot, few beaches he has not strolled, few peaks he has not climbed and few waterways he has not paddled. Born in Piedmont in 1938 he grew up duck hunting at his grandfather's duck lodge in San Leandro and at his much-loved family home in the Santa Cruz mountains. At UC Berkeley George studied sociology, was a member of the crew team and a member of Theta-Xi fraternity until his graduation in 1965. From there he earned his law degree from the University of Pennsylvania. In 1968 he married Deborah Jenks and they settled together on Russian Hill where they raised their daughter Courtney.
George worked as a lawyer for the mortgage insurance company PMI until his retirement in 1997. Much of his later years he either travelled the world, served on boards such as MCDS, The Urban School, St. Francis Hospital and The Bancroft Library, took classes at the Fromm Institute or voraciously read books. George took great delight in the company of his friends and family, in particular his daughter, her husband and his two granddaughters, his camp mates and other members of the Bohemian Grove and The Family Farm.
George moved in with his daughter's family in December, 2019 with the knowledge that he did not have long to live. After nine months in their care, George passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving daughter, son in law and granddaughters. He will be remembered as a kind, gentle, intelligent, adventurous, independent, generous, and prepared man. The saying, "When there is a need call Breed" resulted from his readiness to help, either with his Swiss army knife, map, flashlight, walking pole, windbreaker, saline solution or anything else he could fit in his fanny pack or the trunk of his car.
We will honor his wishes to have his ashes spread under his hammock at the family cabin in the Santa Cruz Mountains where there will be a small private ceremony for his close family. Donations in his honor can be made to help restore the fire torn Big Basin State park, which his grandfather helped turn into a state park www.sempervirens.org