George Cintel



George Cintel, 80, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2020, with his family by his side in San Mateo, CA.



He was born March 27, 1940 to Arthur and Margaret Cintel. He spent most of his childhood in St. Louis, Missouri, before moving to San Mateo, CA, where he graduated from Hillsdale High School in 1958. He attended the University of Oregon and earned his degree in Architecture in 1965. After working for several architecture firms in San Francisco, he opened his own firm in San Mateo and did a great deal of work on the Peninsula. He married Marilyn Preston in 1968.



George enjoyed traveling with his wife Marilyn to more than 80 countries, backpacking the John Muir Trail, cheering on his University of Oregon Ducks and spending time with his family and friends. George was an active member of the Congregational Church of San Mateo, Burlingame Rotary, Boy Scouts, and American Institute of Architects (AIA).



George is survived by his beloved wife Marilyn of 52 years; son Jeff (Claire) Cintel of San Marcos, CA; his daughter Jen (Chris) Norton of Lake Oswego, Oregon; and his 4 grandchildren Cameron, Ashley, Myles and Reid.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Donations in memory of George can be made to the University of Oregon Foundation in support of the Architecture Student Scholarship Fund.



