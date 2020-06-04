George Raymond Crowe

December 31, 1926 - May 14, 2020

George Crowe was born in Christchurch, New Zealand in 1926 to Arthur and Elsie (Yeoman) Crowe. He graduated from Christchurch Boys' High School, studied architecture at the University of New Zealand and became a member of the Royal Institute of British Architects.



In 1951, George set sail for London, where he met a Scottish lass, Ann. George and Ann married in 1955 and traveled to America to begin a life together. After a year in Boston, they embarked on a cross-country trip, eventually settling in Berkeley. Although he lived the majority of his life in the U.S., George remained a Kiwi at heart and returned to New Zealand often to visit family and friends.



George was a partner at the San Francisco architectural firm Stone Marraccini and Patterson, where he worked designing hospitals in the U.S. and internationally for over thirty years. George retired at sixty-two to focus full time on writing and traveling the world with Ann.



An accomplished playwright, many of George's over thirty plays were produced at local theaters and workshops in the San Francisco Bay Area. He was proud to be a founding member of The Artist Development Lab with Z Space Studio, Abydos and Shotgun Players. Avid theater-goers, George and Ann were lifelong supporters of the local theater community.



George loved words. Never without a pen and paper, he could often be found composing poems, working on one of his plays, or just making up a pun or song for the sheer pleasure of it. Insatiably curious about the world around him, George engaged with every person who crossed his path, and much of his creativity derived from these encounters. He could always be counted on for a rhyme or sonnet to mark a notable occasion. His quick wit and sense of humor will be missed by all who knew him.



His creativity was not limited to writing. He carried a sketch pad and charcoal pencils with him on all his adventures, capturing in detail everything from California barns to French medieval churches. Much of the furniture in the family home was designed and built by George.



From nature walks and camping to gathering around the fireplace at the family's beach cabin on the Sonoma Coast, George always made time for family. The Crowe's favorite summer vacation spot was Salmon Lake Resort in the Sierras, where George enjoyed trout fishing, hiking, sketching, reading and writing.



George is preceded in death by his wife Ann, his sister Mary Flaws and his son-in-law Edward Hald. He is survived by his son Graham Crowe, his daughters Helen Hald and Alison Crowe (Ted Gross), and his granddaughter Sydney Crowe. He is also survived by his nephew Michael (Maureen McCloy) Flaws, nieces Robyn (Lionel) Gage and Julie (Phil Coombes) Flaws, all of New Zealand, and his brother-in-law Robert Waddell of Scotland.



The family is deeply indebted to his longtime caregivers, Liza Manalili and Elsie Depio who cared for him like family and made it possible for him to remain at home. George passed away peacefully at the age of 93 in the family home of sixty years.



An informal memorial will be planned later this year, with the hope that friends and family will be able to gather to celebrate his life. Please contact 2crowes@sbcglobal.net for more information.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store