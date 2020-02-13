|
|
George Wesley Darr
September 29, 1938 - January 31, 2020 George was born in French Camp, California. His life was in the Bay Area, primarily San Francisco.
He was a proud member of the Teamsters. George worked as a pressman for 36 years. He really enjoyed talking about the years he spent working at something he enjoyed and did well. He stayed in touch with his brother pressman.
George is survived by his wife Cam McFaddin, three children from a previous marriage: Debbie, Denise and Matt, and by 10 grandchildren.
George and Cam were life partners for 38 years, nine of which they were married. They met briefly in 1957 and then again in 1960-1961. They reconnected in 1982 and were together until he departed this life.
His last week was at Coming Home Hospice. Every day he mentioned how well he was treated by everyone there. George was used to fixing things and situations ("my knight in tarnished armor") and was grateful to give up the pain and weakness of his failing heart. He truly left in peace, with constant support from Cam and friends.
His wife and friends miss the many ways in which George contributed to their lives.
George was adamant in not wanting any memorial service or celebration of life. He is celebrated in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to:
Coming Home Hospice
115 Diamond Street
San Francisco, CA 94114
KQED PBS
2601 Mariposa Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
Friends of the Earth
1101 15th Street., NW
Washington, DC 20005
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020