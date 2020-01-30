Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George Fulmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Fulmer M.D.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Fulmer M.D. Obituary
George Price Fulmer, MD

Oct 10, 1924 - Jan 14, 2020

Born: Syracuse, NY Died: San Rafael, California.
George entered the Army (1944), graduating from Syracuse University Medical School (MD 1947). During the Korean War, he volunteered in the Air Force and married Mary Agnes Enright, also of Syracuse, who joined him at his medical post in Goose Bay, Labrador. Discharged as Captain, he moved his family to Ontario, Canada, serving as a doctor to the First Nations people. After their return to the U.S., he completed an Internal Medicine specialty in Syracuse. The family then moved to Prince Rupert, BC, where George worked at Miller Bay Indian Hospital. Moving to California, he completed his Endocrinology specialty, practicing in San Francisco.
An extraordinary diagnostician, George cared deeply about every life he touched. He maintained his San Francisco practice into his eighties.
George is survived by his children, Hugh, Mary-George, Christopher, Anne, Kathleen, Maureen, their spouses; his brother, Hugh Fulmer; fourteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; and was preceded in death by parents, Clifford Fulmer and Emily Price, and his beloved wife, Mary. He was loved and will be missed by countless people. Memorial service TBA

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -