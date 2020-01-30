|
|
George Price Fulmer, MD
Oct 10, 1924 - Jan 14, 2020Born: Syracuse, NY Died: San Rafael, California.
George entered the Army (1944), graduating from Syracuse University Medical School (MD 1947). During the Korean War, he volunteered in the Air Force and married Mary Agnes Enright, also of Syracuse, who joined him at his medical post in Goose Bay, Labrador. Discharged as Captain, he moved his family to Ontario, Canada, serving as a doctor to the First Nations people. After their return to the U.S., he completed an Internal Medicine specialty in Syracuse. The family then moved to Prince Rupert, BC, where George worked at Miller Bay Indian Hospital. Moving to California, he completed his Endocrinology specialty, practicing in San Francisco.
An extraordinary diagnostician, George cared deeply about every life he touched. He maintained his San Francisco practice into his eighties.
George is survived by his children, Hugh, Mary-George, Christopher, Anne, Kathleen, Maureen, their spouses; his brother, Hugh Fulmer; fourteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; and was preceded in death by parents, Clifford Fulmer and Emily Price, and his beloved wife, Mary. He was loved and will be missed by countless people. Memorial service TBA
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2020