George Patrick GermanyRaconteur, bon vivant, natty dresser, unparalleled story teller, skilled chef, professor of history, and dear friend to many, George Patrick Germany, passed away in late September at his home in Berkeley, California, at the age of eighty-eight years old. He is survived by his brother, James Myron Germany, of Dallas, Texas.
Born in Brownwood, Texas in 1931 and growing up in Dallas, Dr. Germany first studied philosophy, theology, and history at the University of Texas at Austin, next attending Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, completing post graduate studies at St. Andrews University in Scotland and Trinity College, Oxford, England, later earning his PhD at the University of California, Berkeley, California in 1972. After receiving his doctorate from University of California, Dr. Germany taught history in Northern California where he was a resident of Berkeley, California, a city he called home for over fifty years and found congenial to his progressive political outlook. Dr. Germany taught history at the University of San Francisco for over thirty years, and taught at San Francisco State University for over forty-five years, and continued to hold his teaching positions until the time of his death. A compelling and entertaining lecturer, always beautifully attired, and the epitome of professional rectitude, his presence in the departments in which he worked will be remembered fondly.
Beloved by his friends in the San Francisco Bay Area and beyond, Dr. Germany leaves many happy memories of his gourmet cooking and fun-filled dinners, of his connoisseurship of the arts — both Western and Eastern — and, needless to say, of his encyclopedic knowledge of history. Dr. Germany's intriguing stories, his wit, and his charming company have left vivid impressions of a life well lived.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 22, 2019