|
|
George Joseph Habeeb
October 18, 1917 ~ April 19, 2020George Habeeb, 102, of Millbrae, California passed away peacefully in his home of natural causes on April 19, 2020.
He was born in San Francisco, California on October 18, 1917, where as a boy, he hawked newspapers at a time when men still lit street lamps.
George is a graduate of Mission High School in San Francisco, and attended Hastings College. He completed his education in The United States Army Officers Candidate School, graduating as a Medic Instructor.
George served in The United States Army Medical Corp from 1942 to 1958. He was in active duty from 1942 to 1946, and continued in The Reserves from 1946 to 1958 at The Presidio of San Francisco under General Mark Clark. He was honorably discharged as the rank of Captain.
During his working career from 1946 to 1992, George opened and operated multiple retail grocery, wine and liquor stores, and was a founding member of The San Mateo County National Bank.
As a member of The Millbrae Lions Club for 59 years, George has received many honors and awards, and served as President and 4-C4 Past District Governor. He was honored and appointed with the life long title of The Ambassador Of Goodwill Award Of Lions Club International. Since 1984, George served as President and is currently Trustee of Lions Project For Canine Companions For Independence. He is a member and Past President of The Native Sons of The Golden West, 118, and is a member of The Italian Catholic Federation, 403. George is a also a board member and Past President of The San Mateo County Association of Grand Jurors.
In 2004, he was voted Millbrae Man Of The Year, an honor that he was immensely proud of. George valued all the many friendships he made throughout the years through these many organizations.
Besides his many club involvements, George enjoyed traveling throughout the world, playing Dominoes, watching a good baseball game, driving his beloved '66 Mustang, and fishing. He was an avid reader, and a master gardener who raised beautiful orchids, and grew delicious fruits and vegetables.
George is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Helen, his children, Kenneth (Maria), Gary (Kim), and Patricia (Shawn), his grandchildren, Alexandra (Christopher), Roxanne, Michael, and George, and his great-grandson, Charlie.
We were blessed and honored to have George in our lives. An amazing, happy soul, he gave goodness and love to everyone he met, and was so very loved in return.
Due to the current COVID-19 environment, a mass and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested contributions to: Lions Project For Canine Companions For Independence (www.lpcci.com) P.O. Box 3896 Santa Rosa, California 95402-3896.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020