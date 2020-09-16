George Hall

George "Dode" G. Hall
February 17, 1924-September 6, 2020
Summarizing the life of this extraordinary man would take volumes. He lived an exceptional life and leaves a legacy of personal and professional achievements that will be talked about for years. His wife of 71 years, Betty, proceeded him in passing in 2019. He is survived by his three children, Wendy Read, (Peter), Suzette Seagoe, (Pete) and Herb Hall, (Barbara). Included in the surviving family are five grandchildren – Katie (Will), Tawny (Rob), Sarah (Hiro), Kristina (Norman) and Andrew (Kathryn) and eight great grandchildren. His sister, Myra May Abbot and brother David Hall predeceased him.
Born at home in 1924 to Herbert and Suzette Hall, "George" would soon take on the nickname Dodie based on his attempt to pronounce Georgie as a toddler. To friends and family, he was always Dode or Dodie.
Dad grew up in Piedmont and attended Piedmont High School and Webb School before attending the University of California Berkeley. His attendance at Berkeley was brief however and like most men of that era, he followed Uncle Sam's call to Join Up! Serving in the Army Air Corp. as a map maker with an aerial photography unit. Like many former GI's from WWII, he was modest about any war time contributions.
He returned to Cal after the war earning a post graduate MBA. But before finishing his education, he caught the eye of Betty Rohde, also a Cal student. Marriage followed in 1947. Degree in hand, he went on to work at Tubbs Cordage Company, a successful family rope manufacturer with roots in the gold rush. They settled in Orinda and along the way raised their three children.
Family getaways were to Sugar Bowl Ski resort in the winter. Dad's passion for skiing led him to purchase a winter home in the resort, from his brother Dave. Summers were always spent at Tahoe, with the family staying at Glenbrook for the month of August. That tradition was never broken with Dad's last visit in July. Family trips also included an occasional jaunt to Hawaii, part of Dad's territory as a salesman with Tubbs.
Dad and Mom loved travel and made sure we experienced life outside life in Orinda. Seeing that the old ways of travel were changing, he made sure that we experience the last of the Ocean Liners, a trip to Hawaii on the Lurline and the last of passenger rail, a trip from Denver to Oakland on the California Zephyr. Dad and Mom also traveled extensively to many countries around the world.
Dad started going to Tahoe in the thirties and he started bringing his own family in the 50's. Of course, being at Tahoe meant he needed a family boat. Not having quite the budget for one and being a handy sort of person, Dode purchased a Chris Craft Kit boat and built his own in the garage. The "Wendy Sue" served as the family boat into the late 70's. All the kids learned to water ski behind her. Boating was a big passion, which included sailing on San Francisco Bay and cruising with friends in faraway places.
In the early 70's Dad took on a new career as a stockbroker with the Shuman Agnew firm. Keen on investing well, he was looking for diversity beyond stocks and bonds. In the mid 70's Dad would have a conversation with a friend that would seal his legacy. His friend, Oliver Meek was interested in selling the Sierra Boat Company, a well-established marina on Tahoe's north Shore. A deal was struck and Dad along with his sister and brother became owners of the company. He immediately applied his business acumen to transforming a hobby business in to a profitable one. Known for its classic wooden boats, he added to the stable when he traveled to Italy to purchased prized wooden Rivas. The introduction of those boats continues to grow every year thanks to his early efforts.
Another of Dad's passions was time spent at the Bohemian Club and Grove. He also enjoyed time at the Claremont County Club, were he recently would play dominoes four days a week. Through life he served on numerous boards where he could always be counted on for sound business advice. His most recent was as a trustee for Mountain View Cemetery.
Dad was loved by all who met him. He was a great conversationalist and had a wonderful sense of humor. Always an optimist, he lived a long and wonderful life and will be missed by all who met him.
The family would like to thank and acknowledge the wonderful care Dad received at John Muir Hospital, Walnut Creek and to his faithful caregivers, Merlita, Arian and Jesus. Dad lived his best life this past year due to the loving care of his grandson Andrew, wife Kathryn and their children who moved in with him after Mom passed away.
Due to the present Covid restrictions, we will have to postpone a memorial service. Donations can be made to the Tahoe Maritime Museum or a charity of your choice
.