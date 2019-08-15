|
Dr. George Herring. Jr.
February 19, 1934 - July 24, 2019George S. Herring, the oldest of 10 children, was born in Amsterdam, NY, to George S. Herring, Sr. and Margaret Teabout Blood. He graduated from Amsterdam's Wilbur H. Lynch High School in 1952. He obtained a B.S. in Social Science from Jackson State University in Mississippi where he was initiated into Upsilon Epsilon Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. George completed his post-baccalaureate education at the University of California, Berkeley where he earned a Master's in Public Administration and a Doctorate in Community College Education.
In addition to his academic endeavors, George was always athletic. While at Jackson State he played on the basketball team. After college George began playing tennis; and his love of the game and the tennis community was lifelong. As many of his tennis friends will attest, George was a great tennis player. He won several American Tennis Association championships, numerous age-group championships, including first place for 45 year-olds and a number two ranking in the American Tennis Association's 60 year-old age category. In 1996 he was inducted into the Pacific Coast Championship Hall of Fame. In 2010, the tennis courts at College of Alameda were named the George S. Herring Tennis Courts.
George retired in 2002 from the Peralta Community Colleges District after 32 years of service. During his tenure, he served as Assistant Dean of Students, Dean of Student Services, President of the College of Alameda and Senior Vice Chancellor for the Peralta District. George was among the first generation of African-American leaders in community college education and he mentored and supported educators across the country who were interested in entering this field. Post-retirement, George served at as Interim President at both Merritt College and College of Alameda.
Memorial service will be held on August 24, 2019 at 11:00, at Merritt Community College in the Student Lounge, 12500 Campus Drive, Oakland
In lieu of flowers, please donate to: Peralta Colleges Foundation
Dr. George Herring Higher Education Endowment
Online Contributions: www.peraltafoundation.org
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019